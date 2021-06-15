76ers Fall to Hawks in Game 4

After the 76ers’ strong start, the team’s second half struggles made way for the Atlanta Hawks to make a second-half comeback and win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, 103-100.

The Sixers took a 13-point lead into the break, 62-49, fueled by 52.1% shooting (25-48 fg) from the field and 63.6% shooting from deep (7-11 3fg) in the first half.

But third quarter shooting struggles (38.1% fg) made way for the Hawks to erase most of their deficit in the third frame, entering the fourth quarter down just two, 82-80

Trae Young, who finished with a game-high 25 points and a game-high 18 assists, scored eight fourth quarter points. John Collins, who notched a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, scored 10 of those points and seven rebounds in the second half.

All five Sixer starters finished in double-figures, as Furkan Korkmaz (10 pts, 2 reb, 2 blk) started in the absence of Danny Green (right calf strain).

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris scored a team-high 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting, plus five rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Seth Curry

Curry scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 3-for-6 shooting from deep, plus two rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Ben Simmons

Simmons finished an assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks.

Joel Embiid

Embiid scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high 21 rebounds, and four assists.

Turning Point:

The turning point came in the third quarter, in which the Hawks entered down 13 and exited down two. Trae Young scored nine points and dished out six assists in the third frame, while John Collins added seven points and five rebounds.

Quote to Note:

Simmons is focused on the task ahead.

“We’ve got to stay locked in, get back to Philly, get some rest, and get locked in for the next game.”

Up Next:

Still holding homecourt advantage, the tied series becomes a best-of-three affair beginning Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

The Hawks’ starters also all finished in double-digits, including Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 22 points and five rebounds, and Clint Capela’s 12-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Even in the loss, the Sixers held the Hawks to shoot 36.6% overall (37-101 fg) and 30.0% from deep (12-40 3fg).

Wednesday’s Game 5 tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

