76ers Seek to Sweep Wizards in Game 4

The 76ers are one win away from the Eastern Conference Semifinals, with a chance to sweep the Washington Wizards Monday in D.C.

And while the Sixers’ dominant Game 3 victory was fueled by Joel Embiid’s playoff career-high 36-point outing, a truly balanced performance from the team’s starting five proved too much for Washington to handle.

Each of the Sixers’ five starters finished in double-figures, leading the team to shoot 58.6% (51-87) from the field and 51.5% (17-33) from deep in the win.

Largely thanks to a big shooting half from Danny Green, the Sixers took a 14-point lead into the break and never looked back.

Green totaled 15 points in Game 3 - all scored from his five 3-pointers, and all scored in the first half - plus four rebounds, two assists, and a block, finishing a game-high +32 in his 25 minutes.

And while Green’s sharpshooting first half (shooting 5-for-8 from deep before the break) was celebrated following Game 3, his steady veteran presence on and off the court had been lauded by his teammates all season.

Seth Curry (15 pts, 6 ast, 1 stl), for example, wasn’t surprised to see Green get hot in Game 3.

“Danny’s been making those types of plays all season - even plays that don’t show up in the box score,” Curry said after Game 3. “On the defensive end, he’s as solid as they come."

Curry adds that Green plays a starring role in setting the team’s collective defensive mentality.

“We can score a lot, but we also hang our hats on the defensive end, making winning plays all over the floor,” Curry said.

Green’s illustrious experience - winning three championships, and each of the NBA’s most recent two - is on full display.

“Overall, he doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low, and keeps playing his game,” Doc Rivers said Sunday. “He’s just a very high IQ basketball player.”

Rivers also appreciates Green’s even-keeled leadership.

“His voice is important… He’s a really calming force for our team overall.”

As for Green himself, his focus is singular: a Game 4 win.

“It’s very important - not only to not give [the Wizards] any type of confidence, but also for us to get some good rest coming into the next series.”

Monday’s Game 4 tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Wizards adjusted their starting lineup for Game 3, as Davis Bertans started in place of Raul Neto. Bertans finished with eight points and a steal in the start, shooting 2-for-6 from the field and 1-for-5 from deep.

The Wizards struggled offensively in Game 3 despite the adjustment, shooting 38-for-96 (39.6%) from the field and just 8-for-35 (22.9%) from long range.

Russell Westbrook led the way for Washington in Game 3, notching a 26-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, shooting 9-for-18 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep.

After scoring 33 points in both Games 1 and 2, Bradley Beal scored 25 in Game 3, plus six rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

