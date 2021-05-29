76ers Take 3-0 Lead Over Wizards in Dominant W

The 76ers are one win away from the Eastern Conference Semifinals, after notching a 132-103 win over the Wizards in Game 3 to go up 3-0 in their first-round series.

The Sixers made quick work of the Wizards once again, taking a 36-28 lead out of the first quarter and never looking back. The Sixers were up 14 by halftime, and 23 after the third period.

The Sixers were excellent from long range, shooting 17-for-33 (51.5%) from deep and 58.6% (51-87 fg) overall.

Joel Embiid led the way, scoring a playoff career-high 36 points. He also posted eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block. He shot a very efficient 14-for-18 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep in his 28 minutes.

Tobias Harris notched a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus five assists.

The Sixers now hold a 3-0 lead in a seven-game series for the first time since the 1985 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Key Contributors:

Danny Green

Green tallied 15 points - all scored on his five 3-pointers (5-9 3fg) - plus four rebounds, two assists, and a block. He finished a game-high +32 in his 26 minutes of play.

Ben Simmons

Simmons finished with 14 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and a steal, shooting 7-for-10 from the field in 30 minutes.

Seth Curry

Curry also totaled 15 points, plus six assists and a steal, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep.



Curry on the team’s mindset in Game 3:



“I think our mentality and our defense was really good today. We came in with the right mentality… and set the tone from the jump.”

Turning Point:

The Sixers gathered key offensive momentum in the second quarter, shooting 63.6% (14-22 fg) from the field and 62.5% (5-8 3fg) from deep in the frame.

Embiid and Green were particularly potent in the second period, with Embiid scoring 16 points (6-8 fg) and Green adding 12 (4-5 fg).

The Sixers’ efficiency continued from there, as they 60.0% (24-40 fg) from the field and 57.1% (8-14 3fg) from deep in the second half.

Quote to Note:

The offense hummed.

Doc Rivers liked the looks the @sixers generated tonight - making them was icing on the cake. "Tonight we had one of those nights where everything just fell for us... It’s a make or miss league, and tonight, we made everything.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 30, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will have a chance to sweep the Wizards in Monday’s Game 4 in Washington.

Russell Westbrook led the way for Washington in Game 3, finishing with a 26-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Bradley Beal added 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Monday’s Game 4 tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

