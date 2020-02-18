Westbrook & Harden Land March GQ Cover

The biggest surprise of the zaniest NBA offseason ever was the reunion of James Harden and Russell Westbrook—two former teammates who happen to be two of the steeziest brodies on the planet. With a couple of MVPs, almost 200 triple-doubles, and a gazillion wild tunnel outfits between them, the question remains: Can the great Houston Rockets backcourt experiment actually work?

GQ: What is the first memory that you have of each other?

Russell Westbrook: We grew up in the Boys & Girls Club. But obviously, being in L.A., playing around the same circuit, me and James played in the same league. It was like an All-American joint. James was a little chubby left-handed dude. [laughs]

Who was better then?

Westbrook: James for sure. He's always been very, very talented. And he was younger than I was.

James, you're someone who knows Russ well; what's something you hear about him often that's a misconception?

Harden: Um, that he's crazy. I think people just see the passion that he plays with on the court and then think that that's who he is off the court as well. But he's a pretty chill, cool guy. He's very family-oriented and has a tight group of friends that he's known since high school. He don't do all the extra nonsense. I think that's why we relate so much.

Westbrook: I always give the example: When you go to work, you're in a different mode, right? Doesn't mean that's how I am all the time. You can't assume that I'm this intense guy. But it doesn't bother me, because I know who I am.

Do you think that people have an accurate perception of you?

Westbrook: No way. I've been many places all around the world, or sitting with different business owners or fashion designers, and they're always like, “Oh, I didn't know that you were [Russell Westbrook].”

What do you think is the biggest misconception about James?

Westbrook: I think it has to do with the way he plays, and if it's beneficial for people around him. I know his intentions and understand his game. Like if you're able to score and do what you want at will, then you should be able to do it. You know what I'm saying? If you ask other basketball players, they'd be like, “Well, we can't guard him.” So that's why we [let him play the way he does].

