Rockets Weekly Review 11.19.18

After a tumultuous first few weeks of the 2018-19 season, the Rockets found some stability over the last 7 days. The squad capped off a perfect 4-0 week (including wins over the Warriors, Nuggets, and Pacers) with a win over the Kings on Saturday night. The "W" moved the Rockets to a game above .500 for the first time this young season. The Rockets scored a season-high 132 points vs. Sacramento. Houston has now scored 130+ points 18 times in the 179 games Mike D’Antoni has been head coach. In the previous 25 seasons before D’Antoni became coach, the Rockets scored 130+ points 18 times in 2,002 games.

James Harden has scored at least 30 points in two of the past four games. Since joining the Rockets in 2012-13, he has scored 30+ points 189 times. No other player in the league has more than 157 games with 30+ over that span. The Rockets have won over 71% of the games in which Harden has scored 30+ points.

Chris Paul has scored 20+ points in three of the past four games after doing so twice over his first nine games played this season. The Rockets are 28-2 all-time when Paul scores at least 20 points.

Meanwhile, Clint Capela has racked up 10 double-doubles in 15 games played this season.

Coming up, the Rockets face a tough home/road slate vs. the Pistons on Wednesday and Friday, with a stop in Cleveland on Saturday. Following the game vs. Detroit on Wednesday, the Rockets will play seven of their next nine games on the road from 11/23-12/8. Houston won a franchise record 31 road games last season, which was tied for the sixth-most in NBA history.