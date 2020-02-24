Rockets Week in Review 2.24.20

The Rockets returned from the All-Star break in stellar form with two solid road wins against Golden State and Utah.The squad has won 10 of their past 14 games and are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference just a game behind the L.A. Clippers for third place.

Starting the second half with a WIN! #OneMission pic.twitter.com/BAVYAoU8TZ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 21, 2020

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Rockets have hit 20+ threes in consecutive games which is as many times as the rest of the league combined and ties the longest streak in NBA history.

James Harden is averaging 33.1 points, 8.1 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks over the past nine games (Rockets 7-2 mark) while shooting 45.4% from the floor, 38.0% from 3-point range and 89.9% from the line.

Russell Westbrook has scored 30+ points in 13 of his past 16 games played and is averaging 33.2 ppg on 53.1% shooting over that span. Westbrook ranks second in the NBA in scoring in games dating back to January 9th.

The Rockets will face the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies at home this week before heading to Boston for a Saturday night showdown with the Celtics.