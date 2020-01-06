Rockets Week in Review 1.6.20

The Rockets are on a roll.

Since losing a season-high three straight games from November 20-24, the Rockets haven’t lost consecutive games and have gone 13-5. Houston is currently tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference at 24-11. The Rockets rung in the New Year early on December 31st with a convincing 130-104 victory over another team sitting at 24-11 in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets.

Houston has held opponents to fewer than ten three-pointers made in five of the past seven games and rank second in the NBA in three-point defense dating back to December 21st. Their opponents are shooting just 30.3% from three-point range in that timespan.

James Harden is averaging 39.3 points over his past eleven games played while shooting 52.7% from the floor and an astonishing 49.6% from three-point range. The Beard has shot 50.0% or better from the floor in each of his past seven games played, which is the longest streak of his illustrious career. He also ended the decade as the NBA's leading scorer.

.@JHarden13 finishes 2019 as the highest scoring player of the decade! pic.twitter.com/o7aZrc3wee — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 1, 2020

Clint Capela had 30 points against the Sixers on January 3rd, marking the second 30-point game of his career. He has scored 15+ points in five of his past seven games played and is currently tied for second in the NBA with 14.2 rebounds per game. Dating back to 2018-19, Houston is 40-13 when Capela scores at least 15 points.

Russell Westbrook joined elite company this week by becoming just the third player in the history of the NBA to record 19,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, and 7,000 assists in his career. The other two are hall-of-famer Oscar Robertson and Lebron James.

.@russwest44 is the 5th player in NBA history with at least 7000 assists & 6000 rebounds, joining Lebron James, Jason Kidd, Oscar Robertson & Magic Johnson.@budweiserusa | #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/8ooLCrXhDK — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 4, 2020

The Rockets embark on a quick two-game road trip this week to play at Atlanta and Oklahoma City on Wednesday and Thursday before returning home to face Minnesota on Saturday with an early tip at 4 p.m.

Limited tickets for the game vs. Minnesota are still available and the first three thousand fans in attendance will receive a James Harden Space City Saturday bobblehead.