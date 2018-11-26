Rockets Call-Up Danuel House

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has called up forward Danuel House from their single-affiliation NBA G League partner, Rio Grande Valley.

House (6-7, 215) was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his senior season at Texas A&M. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Houston.

Last season, House appeared in 23 games with three starts for the Phoenix Suns. Over the final five games, he averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.2% from the floor.

House was averaging a team-high 20.4 points in seven games for Rio Grande Valley this season. He also spent part of 2017-18 with the Vipers and started all five games for Houston in the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In 49 career G League games, House has averaged 2.6 3-pointers made on 38.2% shooting.