Rockets Announce Partnership with Socios.com

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced a multi-year partnership with Socios.com, a direct-to-consumer platform which leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with their global fanbase.

“Creating innovative engagement opportunities for our global fanbase is a priority for the Rockets,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “Socios.com’s unique approach is exciting for sports fans around the world.”

“Another massive global sporting brand has joined the Socios.com roster” said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com. “The Rockets are committed to creating amazing engagement opportunities for their fans around the world and we’re really excited by the big potential this partnership offers.”

As an official partner of the Rockets, Socios.com will be integrated into signage at Toyota Center and will have a heavy presence on the Rockets social media accounts, including as the presenting partner of Rockets Fan Art Friday.

The Rockets join Socios.com’s contingent of major sporting organizations across the globe, which includes soccer, Formula 1, mixed martial arts, esports, and cricket. Socios.com plans to continue targeting more involvement with leading sports properties in the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America.

ABOUT SOCIOS.COM

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 40 major sporting organizations have partnered with Socios.com and leading esports organizations have launched Fan Tokens on the platform. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information please visit http://www.socios.com/.