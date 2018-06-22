Rockets Acquire Two Players in 2018 NBA Draft

HOUSTON – During the 2018 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected guard De’Anthony Melton with the 46th overall pick and acquired forward Vincent Edwards, the 52nd overall pick, from Utah in exchange for cash considerations.

Melton (6-4, 200) was an early entry candidate after playing his freshman season with USC in 2016-17. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks while earning Honorable Mention Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors.

The 20-year-old was the first Division I freshman to record at least 300 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 60 steals, and 35 blocks in a single season since Dwyane Wade did so for Marquette in 2001-02. Melton led the Pac-12 with 69 steals in 2016-17, tying for the most ever by a USC freshman.

Edwards (6-8, 225) spent all four seasons at Purdue, where he started 127 of his 138 games played. As a senior, he averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while earning All-Big Ten Second team honors.