Rockets Acquire Iman Shumpert

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has completed a series of transactions, highlighted by the acquisition of guard Iman Shumpert (ee-MON) from Sacramento.

Shumpert (6-5, 220) was originally the 17th overall pick by New York in the 2011 NBA Draft. In 426 career games with 245 starts, he is averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.15 steals in 25.4 minutes per game. Shumpert has received votes for the NBA’s All-Defensive Team in multiple seasons.

During his time with Cleveland, Shumpert played in three straight NBA Finals from 2015 through 2017, winning the championship in 2016. He is shooting 38% from 3-point range in 71 career playoff games.

Shumpert appeared in 42 games with 40 starts for Sacramento this season, averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.12 steals in 26.2 minutes per game. He is also averaging a career-high 1.8 3-pointers made and has already hit multiple 3-pointers 21 times this season after not doing so more than 24 times in any of his first seven seasons. Shumpert’s 8.9 ppg is his highest scoring average since his rookie season with the Knicks in 2011-12, during which he played for current Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.

The Rockets completed a three-team trade with Cleveland and Sacramento with full details below:

Houston acquires guard Iman Shumpert from Sacramento.

Houston acquired guard Wade Baldwin IV and forward Nik Stauskas from Cleveland.

Houston acquired Milwaukee’s 2021 second round pick from Cleveland.

Houston conveys its own 2020 second round pick (or Golden State’s 2020 second round pick if Dallas exercises its right to swap) to Sacramento.

Houston conveys its own 2022 second round pick to Cleveland.

Houston conveys its own 2019 first round pick (lottery protected from 2019 through 2023, then converted to Houston’s own second round picks in 2024 and 2025) to Cleveland.

Cleveland acquires forward Marquese Chriss and guard Brandon Knight from Houston.

Sacramento acquires guard Alec Burks from Cleveland.

In addition, the Rockets received the right to swap for the more favorable 2021 second round pick between their own and Philadelphia in exchange for forward James Ennis. Houston also traded the rights to Maarty Leunen along with assets acquired from today’s three-team trade (Baldwin IV, Stauskas, and Milwaukee’s 2021 second round pick) to Indiana in exchange for cash considerations.