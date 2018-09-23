Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced the team’s training camp roster for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Camp will be held at McNeese State University’s brand-new Health and Human Performance Education Complex in Lake Charles, La. from Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Sept. 29. Please note, practices are closed to the public.

The Rockets five-game preseason opens on Tuesday, Oct. 2 against Memphis in the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown in Birmingham, Ala. The regular season opener is at home vs. New Orleans on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Below is the Rockets 2018 Training Camp roster:

Roster