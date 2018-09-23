Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster

Posted: Sep 23, 2018

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced the team’s training camp roster for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Camp will be held at McNeese State University’s brand-new Health and Human Performance Education Complex in Lake Charles, La. from Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Sept. 29. Please note, practices are closed to the public.

 The Rockets five-game preseason opens on Tuesday, Oct. 2 against Memphis in the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown in Birmingham, Ala. The regular season opener is at home vs. New Orleans on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Below is the Rockets 2018 Training Camp roster:

Roster

# Name Pos Height Prior to NBA/Country Years Pro
7 Carmelo Anthony F 6-8 Syracuse/USA 15
5 Bruno Caboclo F 6-9 Pinheiros/Brazil 4
15 Clint Capela C 6-10 Elan Chalon (France)/Switzerland 4
1 Michael Carter-Williams G 6-6 Syracuse/USA 5
0 Marquese Chriss F 6-10 Washington/USA 2
6 Gary Clark F 6-8 Cincinnati/USA R
12 Vincent Edwards F 6-8 Purdue/USA R
8 James Ennis F 6-7 Cal State Long Beach/USAA 4
10 Eric Gordon G 6-4 Indiana/USA 10
32 Rob Gray G 6-4 Houston/USA R
14 Gerald Green G 6-7 Gulf Shores Academy (TX)/USA 11
13 James Harden G 6-5 Arizona State/USA 9
55 Isaiah Hartenstein F/C 7-0 Rio Grande Valley (G League)/USA R
2 Brandon Knight G 6-3 Kentucky/USAA 7
42 Nenê C 6-11 Vasco de Gama/Brazil 16
3 Chris Paul G 6-0 Wake Forest/USA 13
17 PJ Tucker F 6-6 Texas/USA 7
9 NZhou Qi F/C 7-1 Xinjiang Flying Tigers/China 1
Rockets

