Three Rockets Named to 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Team

HOUSTON – Tonight, the NBA announced the rosters for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars event with Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate, guard Jalen Green, and center Alperen Sengun all being chosen. Houston joins Detroit and Orlando as the only teams with three participants. The event will take place in Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 18 as part of NBA All-Star 2022.

Clorox Rising Stars will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games in addition to a shooting competition which will take place between the second and third games.

The pool of 28 players consists of 12 first-year NBA players, 12 second-year NBA players, and four players from the NBA G League Ignite’s roster. Rookies and sophomores were selected by NBA assistant coaches, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff.

Tate was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft and begin his career overseas before signing with Houston prior to last season. He earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors, becoming the fourth Rocket to do so dating back to 1985-86. Tate is the fourth player to have reached his totals of 1,394 points, 644 rebounds, 328 assists, 128 steals, 65 blocks and 99 3-pointers made through the first 118 games of a career, joining Paul Pierce, Lamar Odom, and LeBron James.

Green was the second overall pick by Houston in the 2021 NBA Draft after spending last season with the G League Ignite. He is the seventh teenager to have recorded at least 495 points, 117 rebounds, and 78 assists through the first 35 games played of a career. Green, ranks fifth among rookies in scoring (14.1 ppg) and is the fifth player to have at least 62 3-pointers made and 126 free throw attempts through the first 35 games played of career, and the second going back to 2013-14.

Sengun was the 16th overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by the Rockets. He is the eighth teenager to have recorded at least 362 points, 191 rebounds, and 102 assists through the first 42 games played of a career. Per 36 minutes played among rookies with at least 20 games played this season, Sengun ranks top eight in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and blocks.