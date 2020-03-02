Rockets Week In Review 3.2.20

The Rockets posted a perfect week and have now won their past six games to close out February with a 9-2 mark. Dating back to games played on 1/22, Houston has the highest winning percentage (.765; 13-4 mark) of any team in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook has shot 50.0% or better from the floor in a career-high seven straight games. Over that span, he has averaged 35.0 points on 57.2% shooting. Westbrook is shooting a career-best 47.3% from the floor this season.

Brodie in February:

33.4 PPG

7.3 REB

6.0 APG

54.9 FG%

7-1 Record pic.twitter.com/yyJRSLfq89 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 2, 2020

Robert Covington has recorded at least three blocks in each of the past six games which ties for the longest streak by a Rocket since a seven-game span by the NBA's all-time blocked shots leader, Hakeem Olajuwon, in 1995. Covington has posted averages of 7.9 rebounds and 2.67 blocks since joining the Rockets.

Houston has outshot its opponents in a season-high tying five straight games and is 22-3 when doing so this season. Opponents have shot below 40.0% from the floor in consecutive games for the first time since 12/20- 12/22/18.

Next up, a road tilt at Madison Square Garden where the Rockets have beaten the New York Knicks nine straight times, followed by a home game at Toyota Center on Thursday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers who sit just a game and a half ahead of the Rockets in the Western Conference standings. Houston will close out the week with a road/home back-to-back at Charlotte on Saturday, and vs. Orlando on Sunday.

Limited tickets are still available for both home games this week HERE.