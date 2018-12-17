Rockets Waive Zhou Qi

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has waived forward/center Zhou Qi.

Zhou Qi (7-1, 210) was the 43rd overall pick by Houston in the 2016 NBA Draft. He joined the Rockets in 2017-18 and had a career-high 4 blocks in the season finale at Sacramento. Zhou Qi spent the majority of the past two seasons playing for the Rockets single-affiliation G League partner Rio Grande Valley with career averages of 11.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 51.3% from the floor.

In 2016-17, Zhou Qi led the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association to their first ever championship and was named Defensive Player of the Year. Zhou Qi is also a member of the Chinese Senior National Team and competed in the 2016 Olympics.