Rockets Waive Gary Clark

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has waived forward Gary Clark.

Clark was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft and originally signed with Houston in July of 2018. In two seasons as a Rocket, he appeared in 69 games with two starts, while averaging 12.4 minutes played.

Following his senior season at Cincinnati, Clark was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He was also the AAC Defensive Player in each of his final two seasons with the Bearcats.