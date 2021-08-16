Rockets Sign Usman Garuba

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed forward Usman Garuba, who was the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. After competing for the Spanish national team in the Olympics, the 19-year-old joined the Rockets entry in NBA Summer League 2021, which runs through Aug. 17 in Las Vegas.

Garuba (6-8, 220) spent last season with Real Madrid in Spain’s Liga ACB and was the recipient of the ACB Best Young Player award along with being named the EuroLeague Rising Star, recognizing the top player under the age of 22.

Including their run to the ACB championship game, Real Madrid posted a 38-5 mark, with Garuba averaging 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. During the EuroLeague playoffs, he became the youngest player in the competition’s postseason history to record a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds vs. Anadolu Efes.