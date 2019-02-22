Rockets Sign Two Players

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed forward Terrence Jones and guard Chris Chiozza (chee-OH-zah) to 10-day contracts. These signings represent the 33rd and 34th GATORADE Call-Ups of the 2018-19 NBA G League season. Chiozza has been assigned to the Rockets single-affiliation G League partner, Rio Grande Valley.

Jones (6-9, 252) was originally the 18th overall pick by Houston in the 2012 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at Kentucky. In 232 career NBA games, including 178 as a Rocket, he has averaged 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.1% from the floor. This season, Jones was playing for the Erie BayHawks in the G League, averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

Chiozza (6-0, 175) was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at Florida. In 36 games for the Capital City Go-Go of the G League this season, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range. Chiozza was recently selected to the 2019 USA World Cup Qualifying Team.