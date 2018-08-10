Rockets Sign Rob Gray

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed rookie free agent guard Rob Gray.

Gray (6-1, 185) was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at the University of Houston. He played for the Rockets during the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In three seasons with the Cougars after transferring from Howard College, Gray averaged 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals. He finished his career as the American Athletic Conference’s all-time leading scorer with 1,710 points.

Gray had a career-high 39 points against San Diego in the First Round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament and followed that up with 23 points and a career-best 10 rebounds in the Second Round vs. Michigan.