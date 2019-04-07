Rockets Sign Michael Frazier

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed guard Michael Frazier for the remainder of the season. Frazier has been playing for the Rockets single-affiliation G League partner Rio Grande Valley and is the 53rd GATORADE Call-Up of the season.

Frazier (6-4, 200) was recently named the 2018-19 NBA G League Most Improved Player after averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals. He averaged 28.5 points through the first two rounds of the G League playoffs and helped the Vipers advance to the best-of-three Finals, which begins tonight. Frazier will be with Rio Grande Valley on assignment from the Rockets.

Following his junior season at Florida, Frazier declared for the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent a season in the G League before playing professionally in Italy. During his final season with the Gators in 2014-15, Frazier was teammates with current Rockets guard Chris Chiozza.