Rockets Sign Matthew Hurt to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed rookie free agent forward Matthew Hurt to a two-way contract. The 21-year-old is currently playing for the Rockets entry in NBA Summer League 2021, which runs through Aug. 17 in Las Vegas.

Hurt (6-9, 235) was eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at Duke. He was named ACC Most Improved Player this past season after averaging a conference-high 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore, up from 9.7 ppg and 3.8 rpg as a freshman. For his career, Hurt shot 52.6% from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range.

As a senior at John Marshall High School in Minnesota, Hurt averaged 37.4 points and 12.4 rebounds and was a McDonald’s All-American. He won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.