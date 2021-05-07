Rockets Sign Khyri Thomas to 10-Day Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed guard Khyri Thomas (Ky-ree) to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception.

Thomas (6-3, 210) was originally the 38th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2018 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to Detroit. He appeared in a total of 34 games for the Pistons over the past two seasons.

This season, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Austin Spurs during the NBA G League bubble while averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 3-pointers made on 45.7% shooting. He had the fourth-highest 3-point percentage of any player who averaged at least 2.0 3FGM with two or more games played.

Thomas earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors in two of his three seasons at Creighton. He shot 40.6% from 3-point range for his career with the Bluejays.