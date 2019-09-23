Rockets Sign Free Agent Thabo Sefolosha

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed free agent forward Thabo Sefolosha (TAH-bow sef-a-LOW-sha).

Sefolosha (6-7, 220) was originally the 13th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2006 NBA Draft. In 828 career games with 475 starts, he has averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.10 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

Dating back to 2011-12, Sefolosha has shot 37.4% from 3-point range, including 40.7% over the past two seasons. He has also shot 47.7% from the floor over the past four seasons, up from 44.0% over his first nine seasons. For his career, Sefolosha has a steal-to-turnover ratio of 1.23.

From 2008-09 through 2013-14, Sefolosha started 367 of his 368 games played for Oklahoma City, playing alongside current Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. Rockets guard James Harden was also with the Thunder for three of those seasons, with the team advancing to the NBA Finals in 2011-12.