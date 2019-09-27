Rockets Sign Free Agent Ryan Anderson

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed free agent forward Ryan Anderson.

Anderson (6-10, 240) played for Phoenix and Miami in 2018-19 after spending the previous two seasons with Houston. As a Rocket, he appeared in 138 games with 122 starts, while averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds along with 2.4 3-pointers made on 39.6% shooting.

Dating back to 2011-12, Anderson is one of 10 players with at least 400 games played to have averaged at least 2.0 3-pointers made while shooting 38.0% or better from behind-the-arc. He has the third-most 3FGM (1,324) of any player listed 6’10” or taller in NBA history.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived guard William McDowell-White.