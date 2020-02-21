Rockets Sign Free Agent DeMarre Carroll

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed free agent forward DeMarre Carroll.

Carroll (6-8, 210) is in his 11th NBA season and has appeared in 569 games with 339 starts, including 15 games for San Antonio this season. Over the past six seasons, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.09 steals, and 1.6 3-pointers made. Carroll was one of 11 players with at least 80 games played over that span to have averaged at least 11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.00 spg and 1.5 3FGM, joining current Rockets Robert Covington, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

While playing for Brooklyn last season, Carroll was the only player in the league to have averaged at least 11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 1.5 3FGM in fewer than 26.0 minutes per game. For his playoff career, he has appeared in 62 games with 52 starts while averaging 28.2 minutes per game. Carroll was a starter in consecutive Eastern Conference Finals with Atlanta in 2015 and Toronto in 2016.