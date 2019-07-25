Rockets Sign Free Agent Anthony Bennett

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed free agent forward Anthony Bennett.

Bennett (6-8, 245) was originally the first overall pick by Cleveland in the 2013 NBA Draft following his freshman season at UNLV. He has appeared in a total of 151 career games for four teams, most recently with Brooklyn in 2016-17.

The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons playing in the NBA G League, averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor. Over that span, Bennett also averaged 2.4 3-pointers made per game on 43.3% shooting.