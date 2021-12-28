Rockets Sign DeJon Jarreau to 10-Day Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they signed guard DeJon “Deeky” Jarreau (DAY-zhon juh-ROE) to a 10-day contract using a hardship exemption. He will wear No. 33 for the Rockets.

Jarreau (6-5, 185) was eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft following his senior season at the University of Houston. After averaging 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for Miami during NBA Summer League, Jarreau signed as a two-way player with Indiana on Aug. 24.

The New Orleans native appeared in one game for the Pacers and 10 games while assigned to their NBA G League affiliate, Fort Wayne. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds for the Mad Ants while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

Jarreau earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in his final season with the Cougars and helped lead the team to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.