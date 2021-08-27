Rockets Re-Sign Armoni Brooks

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have re-signed guard Armoni Brooks.

Brooks (6-3, 195) began last season with the Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, before signing a two-way contract with Houston on April 3. He appeared in 20 games with five starts for the Rockets while averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

The University of Houston product has the most 3-pointers made (60) through the first 20 games of a career in NBA history; the previous record was 48. Brooks scored 10+ points in each of the final seven games of 2020-21 (18.4 ppg) after doing so four times his first 13 games played (7.2 ppg).