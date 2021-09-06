Rockets Re-Sign Anthony Lamb to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have re-signed forward Anthony Lamb to a two-way contract.

Lamb (6-6, 225) was eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft following his senior season at Vermont. He began last season with the Canton Charge of the G League before being acquired by the Rockets affiliate, Rio Grande Valley.

After averaging 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Vipers en route to earning G League Most Improved Player honors, Lamb signed a two-way contract with Houston on March 8. He appeared in 24 games for the Rockets and scored 20-plus points twice over his final 11 games played.