Rockets Mike D’Antoni Named Western Conference Coach of the Month for February

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for February. He has won the award 10 times in his career, including five times since joining Houston in 2016-17.

The Rockets won their past six games to finish February with a 9-2 mark. Going back to games played on Jan. 22, Houston has the highest winning percentage in the Western Conference (.765; 13-4 mark). The Rockets are 39-20 heading into tonight’s game at New York and are looking to win 40 games within the first 60 games of a season for the third time in four seasons under D’Antoni after doing so six times prior in franchise history.

Seven of Houston’s nine wins in February were by double-digits with the Rockets outscoring teams by an average of 7.9 points. Rockets listed taller than 6’8” played a total of 33 minutes for the month.

The Rockets averaged 17.5 3-pointers made in February, which was 6.2 more per game than opponents. Houston averaged 10.2 steals for the month while forcing 17.8 turnovers and committing just 12.8 tpg of its own.

With the Rockets last win at Boston on Feb. 29, D’Antoni tied Mike Fratello for the 20th-most wins in NBA history at 667. Since he became head coach of the Rockets in 2016-17, Houston has the best winning percentage in the league (.695; 212-93 mark).