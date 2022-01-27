Rockets Medical Update - Usman Garuba

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone announced that earlier today, forward Usman Garuba underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured left wrist. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Koepplinger, Assistant Professor, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth and affiliated Memorial Hermann orthopedic surgeon.

The injury occurred while Garuba was on assignment with the Rockets NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks for rehabilitation.