Rockets Jae’Sean Tate Named NBA All-Rookie First Team

HOUSTON – Tonight, the NBA announced that Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate was named All-Rookie First Team. He is the first Rocket to earn All-Rookie First Team honors since Luis Scola in 2007-08 and the third going back to 1985-86 (Steve Francis in 1999-00 and Yao Ming in 2002-03).

Tate appeared in 70 games with 58 starts this season, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.21 steals while shooting 50.6% from the floor. Post All-Star break, he was one of 10 players to have averaged at least 12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and 1.50 spg.

Dating back to 2000-01, Tate is one of 12 rookies to have averaged at least 11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.00 spg and joins Ben Simmons as the only ones to have done so over that span while shooting 50.0% or better. Tate totaled 794 points, 374 rebounds, 178 assists, 85 steals, 36 blocks and 60 3-pointers made, becoming the first rookie to post those numbers within the first 70 games played of a career; Paul Pierce did so over a span of two seasons having played 48 games as a rookie.

Tate was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at Ohio State. He joins Kendrick Nunn as the only undrafted players to be named All-Rookie First Team over the past 10 seasons.