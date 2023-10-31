Rockets Exercise Team Options for Four Players

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 25: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets high fives teammate Alperen Sengun #28 during the game against the Washington Wizards on January 25, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have exercised their fourth-year options for guard Jalen Green and center Alperen Sengun in addition to the third-year options for forwards Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.

Green was the second overall pick by Houston in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was an All-Rookie First Team selection in 2021-22 and averaged a team-high 22.1 points last season. Green became the fifth player who recorded at least 1,000 points and 200 free throw attempts as a rookie to have increased their totals by 500 points and 200 FTA in their second season, joining Nate Archibald, Dave Bing, Bob McAdoo and Jerry West.

Sengun was the 16th overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by Houston. He is one of 16 players in NBA history to have recorded at least 1,800 points, 1,000 rebounds, 450 assists, 100 steals and 100 blocks through the first two seasons of a career. Sengun joins Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Nikola Jokić as the only players to have averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 6.0 apg through the first week of 2023-24.

Eason was the 17th overall pick by the Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft. He appeared in all 82 games last season while earning All-Rookie Second team honors. Eason became the fifth rookie in league history to have recorded at least 450 rebounds, 90 steals, 40 blocks and 50 3-pointers made, joining Carmelo Anthony, Larry Bird, Lamar Odom and Antoine Walker.