Rockets Convert Nate Williams to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have converted guard/forward Nate Williams to a two-way contract.
Williams (6-5, 205) originally signed with the Rockets on Aug. 2, 2023. He scored a total of 43 points in 51 minutes of play this preseason while shooting 63.3% from the floor. [Preseason Video Highlights]
After beginning last season in the G League, Williams signed with Portland on April 1 and made his NBA debut the following day. Over the final five games of 2022-23, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.4 minutes per game while shooting 61.5% from the floor. In 32 G League games for Salt Lake City, Williams averaged 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 3-pointers made on 42.0% shooting.
In related moves, the Rockets waived forward Darius Days and forward/center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.