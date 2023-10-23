Rockets Convert Nate Williams to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Nate Williams #19 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center on October 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)