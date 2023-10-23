featured-image
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Nate Williams #19 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center on October 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Rockets Convert Nate Williams to Two-Way Contract

October 23, 20234:01 PM CDT

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have converted guard/forward Nate Williams to a two-way contract.

Williams (6-5, 205) originally signed with the Rockets on Aug. 2, 2023.  He scored a total of 43 points in 51 minutes of play this preseason while shooting 63.3% from the floor. [Preseason Video Highlights]

After beginning last season in the G League, Williams signed with Portland on April 1 and made his NBA debut the following day.  Over the final five games of 2022-23, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.4 minutes per game while shooting 61.5% from the floor.   In 32 G League games for Salt Lake City, Williams averaged 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 3-pointers made on 42.0% shooting.

In related moves, the Rockets waived forward Darius Days and forward/center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.