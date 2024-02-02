Rockets Complete Trade with Memphis

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired center Steven Adams from Memphis in exchange for guard Victor Oladipo and three future second round draft picks.

Adams (6-11, 265) was originally the 12th overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2013 NBA Draft and is in his 11th season. In 706 career games with 641 starts, he is averaging 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.96 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game while shooting 59.7% from the floor. Adams has also appeared in 66 career playoff games.

Last season for Memphis, Adams averaged 8.6 ppg, a career-high 11.5 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.10 bpg in 27.0 mpg. He became the second player in NBA history (Andre Drummond in 2020-21) to have averaged at least 8.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 2.0 apg while playing fewer than 28.0 mpg in a single season.