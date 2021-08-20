Rockets Announce Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, which the league is celebrating as its 75th anniversary. This marks the Rockets 55th season as an NBA franchise and their 51st in Houston. The NBA is returning to the standard 82-game regular season following a 72-game schedule in each of the past two seasons.

The Rockets preseason schedule consists of four games, with the first two at Toyota Center vs. Washington on Oct. 5 and vs. Miami on Oct. 7. Houston closes out the preseason with games at Toronto on Oct. 11 and at San Antonio on Oct. 15.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast both preseason home games and the entire 82-game regular season schedule. All games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Houston Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH as well as in Spanish on TUDN 1010 AM.

Tickets for all Rockets home games will be available to purchase by visiting Rockets.com.

The Rockets open the regular season at Minnesota on Oct. 20 before playing three of four games at Toyota Center, including the home opener vs. Oklahoma City on Oct. 22. Houston will play five straight road games three times this season, with the first set coming from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7.

Following a three-game homestand from Nov. 10-14, Houston has a four-game road trip from Nov. 15-22 followed by a stretch of seven of eight at home from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10.

From Dec. 11-27, the Rockets will play eight of nine on the road before a three-game homestand which includes a New Year’s Eve matchup vs. Miami and New Year’s Day game vs. Denver. The last two times Houston played on New Year’s Day was in 2001 and 1981.

The Rockets will play seven of nine on the road from Jan. 3-21 before a season-long five-game homestand from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2. Five of Houston’s final seven games heading into All-Star break will be on the road.

Houston’s first game post All-Star break is at Orlando on Feb. 25, followed by a stretch with 10 of 13 games at Toyota Center from Feb. 27 through March 21. The Rockets have a three-game road trip from March 23-26 before wrapping up the season by playing five of seven at home, including the finale vs. Atlanta on April 10.

The NBA Play-In Tournament is returning for a second season and is scheduled from April 12-15. It will feature the teams with the seventh-highest through the 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference competing for the final two playoff seeds in both the East and West.

This season, the Rockets will face each NBA team at least once at home and once on the road, including Western Conference opponents twice both home and away, except for the following: Denver (1 home, 2 road), Golden State (1 home, 2 road), L.A. Clippers (2 home, 1 road), and Minnesota (2 home, 1 road).

The Rockets have 13 sets of back-to-back games this season, including five from Dec. 10 through Jan. 1 and four in March. Four sets are both home games while three feature road games in multiple cities.

Houston will play 13 games on Monday (5 home), seven on Tuesday (3 home), 18 on Wednesday (8 home), six on Thursday (3 home), 17 on Friday (10 home), seven on Saturday (2 home), and 14 on Sunday (10 home).