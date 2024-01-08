Rockets Alperen Sengun Named Western Conference Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that Rockets center Alperen Sengun was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 7 (Week 11). He is the first Rocket to have won the award since James Harden in November of 2019 and is the youngest to have done so in franchise history at 21 years old.

The Rockets went 3-1 last week, with Sengun averaging a team-high 24.0 points along with 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.50 steals. He had 26 points and 9 assists in a win vs. Detroit on Jan. 1, 30 points and 8 rebounds in a win vs. Brooklyn on Jan. 3 and closed out the week by recording his 11th double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 boards in a win vs. Milwaukee on Jan. 6. Sengun had 19 points vs. Minnesota on Jan. 5, snapping a career-best seven-game streak of scoring 20 or more. He did not have a streak longer than two games over his first two seasons.

This season, Sengun is averaging 21.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.1 apg and 1.09 spg while shooting 53.7% from the floor. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić as the only players averaging at least 21.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 5.0 apg this season. Entering 2023-24, only four different players averaged at least 21.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 5.0 while shooting 53.0% or better in a single season (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar twice, Antetokounmpo five times, Wilt Chamberlain three times and Jokić three times). [Sengun Season Video Highlights]

Dating back to 1975-76, Sengun is the ninth different player (21st time over that span) to have recorded his totals of points (729), rebounds (305) and assists (172) through a team’s first 34 games of a season. He is also the first player since Chris Webber in the mid-1990’s to have reached his totals of points (2,530), rebounds (1,376), assists (648), steals (166) and blocks (163) through the first 181 games played of a career.