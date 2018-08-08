Rockets 2018-19 Preliminary Schedule Announced

The NBA announced key game days and matchups today for the upcoming 2018-19 season including Opening Week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Highlighting the schedule announcement are multiple games for the Rockets.

The season will tip-off for Houston on October 17th as MVP-hopeful Anthony Davis and his New Orleans Pelicans visit Toyota Center.

Another marquee matchup in the NBA's opening-week schedule takes place on Saturday, October 20th as the Rockets visit LeBron James and the new-look Lakers at Staples Center in L.A.

Rounding out the preliminary schedule announcement for the Rockets are two holiday matchups. Houston will host Oklahoma City on Christmas Day and visit Philadelphia on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, January 21st.

The full schedule will be released this Friday, August 10th.