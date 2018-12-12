Introducing the Rockets Earned Edition Uniforms

Solidifying a spot in the NBA Playoffs now comes with a new perk: The 16 deserving teams from the 2017-18 season will add new Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms into their rotations as they compete for the NBA championship. The new looks, which are variations of each team’s Statement or City Edition uniforms, aim to supply fans with a tangible claim to both their team’s heritage and current success streak.

Houston’s Earned Edition uniform highlights the team's traditional red base and transfers the City Edition crimson as an accent color along the collar and down the side panels.

The Rockets Earned Edition uniform will debut on Christmas Day against the Oklahoma CIty Thunder. Find Tickets