Houston Rockets and Toyota Center Announce Partnership with Evolv Technology

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center today announced they have partnered with Evolv Technology, a next-generation security company featuring machines with touchless security screening which delivers safety without sacrificing experience.
This new technology will allow fans to enter Toyota Center at an accelerated rate as the machines will screen visitors in both a secure and seamless manner.
“We are excited to partner with Evolv Technology to enhance our fan experience while maintaining the safety of our arena,” said Doug Hall, General Manager & Senior Vice President of Toyota Center. “This partnership is focused on utilizing cutting edge technology to create a safer, faster and better screening process for our guests as they enter Toyota Center.”
Evolv Technology machines will be placed at multiple entrances around Toyota Center beginning on Jan. 20 when the Rockets host the Utah Jazz.
“There is no greater indication of Evolv’s success than to have customers recommend the technology to each other the way they did in Houston,” said Jay Muelhoefer, Evolv Technology’s chief commercial officer. “We’re thankful for Toyota Center’s partnership and humbled that with the addition of the arena to our roster, close to 50 professional U.S. sports teams now use Evolv.”
About Evolv Technology
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Extend™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.