Houston Rockets and Toyota Center Announce Partnership with Evolv Technology

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center today announced they have partnered with Evolv Technology, a next-generation security company featuring machines with touchless security screening which delivers safety without sacrificing experience.

This new technology will allow fans to enter Toyota Center at an accelerated rate as the machines will screen visitors in both a secure and seamless manner.

“We are excited to partner with Evolv Technology to enhance our fan experience while maintaining the safety of our arena,” said Doug Hall, General Manager & Senior Vice President of Toyota Center. “This partnership is focused on utilizing cutting edge technology to create a safer, faster and better screening process for our guests as they enter Toyota Center.”

Evolv Technology machines will be placed at multiple entrances around Toyota Center beginning on Jan. 20 when the Rockets host the Utah Jazz.

“There is no greater indication of Evolv’s success than to have customers recommend the technology to each other the way they did in Houston,” said Jay Muelhoefer, Evolv Technology’s chief commercial officer. “We’re thankful for Toyota Center’s partnership and humbled that with the addition of the arena to our roster, close to 50 professional U.S. sports teams now use Evolv.”

