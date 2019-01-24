Harden's Hot Streak by the Numbers

Via ESPN.com - This time, James Harden didn't even wait until the second half to make history. The Houston Rockets superstar, who has been on a scoring streak not seen since the 1960s, lit up the New York Knicks for 36 points in the first half, extending his string of 30-point games long before halftime. The 36 points tied the Rockets' record for most points in the first half, a record Harden himself set Jan. 14 against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's also the most points scored in a half by a visiting player at Madison Square Garden over the past 20 seasons. This is the fifth time Harden has scored at least 35 points in a half. The only player with more such halves over the past 20 seasons is Kobe Bryant.

Harden finished with a career high 61 points, tying Bryant for the most by a visiting player at the current version of MSG, which opened in 1968. Harden, who scored 60 almost exactly a year ago (Jan. 30, 2018 vs. the Magic), is the fifth player in NBA history to record multiple 60-point games, joining Elgin Baylor (3), Michael Jordan (4), Bryant (6) and Wilt Chamberlain (32). Harden also tied Rick Barry with his 14th career 50-point game. Only Baylor (17), Bryant (25), Jordan (31) and Chamberlain (118) had more...

