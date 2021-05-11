AT&T SportsNet’s Bill Worrell to Broadcast His Final Rockets Game on May 14

HOUSTON – Today, AT&T SportsNet’s Bill Worrell announced he will retire as the Rockets television play-by-play broadcaster following Houston’s final home game of the season vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, May 14. Worrell will remain as a special contributor for AT&T SportsNet next season, which will be his 40th with the Rockets, before retiring.

AT&T SportsNet will celebrate Worrell’s illustrious career by having special guests join throughout his final broadcast on Friday, including Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta.

“I have decided that after four decades of broadcasting Rockets games, it’s time to step away from the day-to-day grind of the booth,” said Worrell. To have worked for my hometown team and to have been a part of bringing so many memorable moments into your homes over the years, including the back-to-back championships, has been the greatest joy of my life.”

“The wonderful experiences and the amazing people that I’ve met along the way has made this journey more than I could have ever imagined. Although I’ll miss connecting with Rockets fans on game nights, my goal now is to play as many top 100 golf courses as I can before my next permanent retirement. I have played 38 so far so I have plenty of golf to play.

“I’d like to thank the Houston Rockets organization, AT&T SportsNet and most importantly, the fans that have allowed me to be a small part of their lives. It has been an incredible ride!”

“Throughout sports, several broadcasters have become synonymous with their team because of how they welcomed and engaged generations of fans and Bill Worrell has done that for the Houston Rockets,” said Fertitta. “We thank Bill for nearly four decades of helping to create unforgettable moments for Rockets fans and are honored to call him a ‘Rocket for Life’.”

A Houston native, Worrell began his television career in 1970 shortly after graduating from the University of Houston. From 1974-80, he served as the sports director for KPRC. Worrell was one of the original employees for Home Sports Entertainment, Houston’s first cable channel which launched in January of 1983.

Worrell also served as an analyst for Houston Astros telecasts from 1985-2005 and did play-by-play for Houston Oilers games and a variety of college sports. He covered and reported numerous national sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500, Major League Baseball playoffs, and the NCAA Basketball Tournament.