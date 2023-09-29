ASTROS AND ROCKETS ANNOUNCE ASTROS AND ROCKETS ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORK AT&T SPORTSNET SOUTHWEST

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros and Houston Rockets announced today that they are acquiring AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery effective September 30, 2023. The network will re-launch as Space City Home Network (SCHN) on October 3, 2023.

The change will be a seamless transition for fans as they will be able to continue to access Rockets and Astros games on the same channels they currently utilize.

The network will be owned by the Rockets and Astros going forward and will operate as a joint venture of the two organizations. The teams are committed to delivering great game content and programming, while maintaining and enhancing the award-winning quality that has made the network the premium destination for Rockets and Astros fans to watch live broadcasts, behind-the-scenes content, and much more.

“We are excited to partner with the Rockets, and launch the new home for Astros and Rockets coverage with Space City Home Network,” said Giles Kibbe, Astros Senior Vice President, General Counsel. “Together with the Rockets we’ve worked hard to ensure that Space City Home Network will bring you the same Astros and Rockets sports coverage from the faces and voices you know and love. We look forward to this new chapter and remain committed to delivering great broadcasts for the best fans in baseball.”

“We’ve had a strong relationship with the talent and staff at AT&T SportsNet in broadcasting Rockets games over the years and are excited to have that live on as Space City Home Network,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “We’ve worked alongside the Astros and network personnel to ensure this will be a smooth changeover for our fans and look forward to the positive impact this collaboration and local ownership will have on our broadcast.”

“We appreciate the collaboration from the Astros and Rockets as we reach an agreement that is in the best interest of all parties, including the fans we all serve,” said Patrick Crumb, President, Regional Sports Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. “I’d especially like to thank all of our Houston-based colleagues who will continue to passionately showcase both teams through this new venture. We wish the Astros and Rockets much success as they assume ownership of the network.”

Space City Home Network (SCHN) continues to hold exclusive local television rights for its new owners, the Rockets and Astros. SCHN also boasts a comprehensive assortment of team related programs along with regional high school and collegiate sports content. The network has consistently been rated one of the top sports providers in the country with a reputation for innovative and award-winning production of Rockets and Astros games along with first-class coverage of other unique events. SCHN will broadcast more than 220 live games each year.

The first live game broadcast on Space City Home Network will be the Rockets preseason opener vs. Indiana on Oct. 10.

Start following Space City Home Network on social media as @SpaceCityHN and visit online at SpaceCityHN.com beginning on launch day, Oct. 3.

ABOUT SPACE CITY HOME NETWORK