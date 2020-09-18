ROCKETS VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE AT TOYOTA CENTER RESCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY

HOUSTON – Due to Tropical Storm Beta, the Houston Rockets have rescheduled their voter registration drive at Toyota Center for Friday, Sept. 25. Anyone who is eligible to vote may register regardless of which county they reside in.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will have media availability at the event along with Doug Hall, General Manager & Senior Vice President of Toyota Center.

Rockets mascot Clutch the Bear will be on site to greet the public and team-themed giveaways will be distributed throughout the event.

The Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center will also be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature discounted merchandise along with the opportunity to purchase a Rockets “Vote” T-shirt.

In addition, the Rockets are teaming up with the MD Anderson Family YMCA (705 Cavalcade St.) for a voter registration drive on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 5-7 p.m.