Houston Rockets and Second Servings Team Up For 2nd Drive-Thru Food Distribution

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and Second Servings of Houston will conduct their second “Dinner’s On Us” drive-thru food distribution outside of Toyota Center on Thursday, Oct. 8. This event is free and open to the public.

“After serving nearly 1,000 families during our first distribution with Second Servings, we saw there was a great need to do another food distribution to serve more Houstonians in need during this difficult year,” said Rockets Community Relations Director Sarah Joseph.

The contactless drive-thru food distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. across the street from Toyota Center at the LAZ Parking Lot located at 1317 Austin Street. Volunteers from the Houston Rockets and Second Servings will distribute 2,500 family-sized dinner boxes (equivalent to 20,000 meals), prepared by Hess Corporation’s Food Services Team, along with assorted produce from Brothers Produce and donated Slow Dough Bread Co. loaves, Frito-Lay chips and KN95 masks.

The mass meal relief program, “Dinner’s On Us,” was created by Second Servings, and to-date has provided over 100,000 meals to struggling Houstonians.