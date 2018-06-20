Houston Rockets and BBVA Compass Announce Winner of Contest for Local Small Businesses

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and BBVA Compass today announced the winner of their Small Business Opportunity Contest. Buy On Purpose, located on the northside of Houston, was awarded the top prize of $10,000.

Buy On Purpose sells office supplies and delivers orders the next business day. The company, which was founded by president Simon Lee, donates 50 percent of its profits to charitable organizations around the world. For the past 11 years, Buy On Purpose has received “Winner of Distinction” honors from the Better Business Bureau.

“Congratulations to Mr. Lee and Buy on Purpose on winning this year’s BBVA Compass Small Business Opportunity Contest,” said Rockets Chief Revenue Officer Gretchen Sheirr. “The Houston Rockets take tremendous pride in giving back to our community, so it was great seeing all of the local businesses who submitted for the contest doing the same.”

“There were so many worthy candidates for our top prize, but this company has an extremely unique story, and uses business savvy to pay it forward and help people all over the world,” said BBVA Compass Houston CEO Mark Montgomery. “I commend the fans for voting for a small business that is transcending regular day-to-day operations and doing extraordinary things.”

In addition to the cash prize, Lee will have lunch with Rockets executives and consultation sessions with BBVA Compass representatives. Employees of Buy On Purpose will also be invited to a Rockets home game next season.

Back in March, the BBVA Compass Small Business Opportunity Contest was opened to Houston area companies to explain how they are creating brighter futures for employees and their community. All entries were reviewed by a panel of judges from the Rockets and BBVA Compass, with fans voting online for the winner from four finalists.