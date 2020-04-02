The Better Generation and PJ Tucker Release New Collection In Support of Community Members Impacted by the COVID-­19 Crisis

Houston,TX - In an effort to spread awareness about COVID-19 and make a positive impact on our community, Sneaker Boutique, The Better Generation and Houston Rockets Forward, PJ Tucker, are proud to release a new limited-edition clothing capsule in support of the city of Houston. This line was created to emphasize the importance of following precautionary and safety measures to protect the health of citizens in our community. All sale proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank, a charity we are partnering with which will supply food and meals to community members in need.

Starting April 3rd at 11AM CST items for our “COVID-19” Capsule will be available for preorder at TheBetterGeneration.com. Preorder will only be available for 72 hours through the weekend or while supplies last!

The limited-edition products will include long and short sleeve T-shirts, athletic shorts, and a baseball cap. Graphics for the items will include Covid-19 awareness descriptions and images. This capsule will also help support local vendors and small businesses during these difficult times.

“Being in the Houston community I see the effect that the Coronavirus is having on everyone. We wanted to do a special project that not only impacts the community, but also spreads awareness to the seriousness of this virus. With everyone working together and supporting each other we can get past this.”- PJ Tucker of the Houston Rockets

“Even though we aren't officially opening until later this Fall, we wanted to help in any way possible. With Covid-19 causing a large amount of layoffs, uncertainty, and negatively impacting the economy, we wanted to create a positive way to give back as much as possible to the individuals in the Houston community. The Houston Foodbank is the perfect partner for us”- Brandon Davis, Executive Partner, The Better Generation

Follow @TheBetterGeneration and @PJTucker on Instagram for more information on this project.

For more information contact:

Kyerra Simmons

Kyerra.Simmons@TheBetterGeneration.com