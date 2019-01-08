Austin Rivers: ‘It’s the happiest I’ve been in my career’

Via The Undefeated

OAKLAND, California – The classic hip-hop hit “Just to Get a Rep” by Gang Starr blared out of the Oracle Arena speakers as new Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers completed his pregame workout. The song was fitting. Since his childhood, Rivers has tried to get his own basketball rep and emerge from the shadow cast by his father, NBA head coach and former All-Star Doc Rivers.

“People have been going at my head since I was 6 years old,” Rivers told The Undefeated before a 135-134 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 3. “So why do you think I have that swagger? That is why you don’t see many success stories of sons of players or coaches in the NBA. Imagine the pressure? I had to battle all of that.

“Why don’t you think any other coaches have sons that play in the NBA? Any other GMs? Assistant coaches? Many former players had sons that played basketball. Why am I here? Why is Klay [Thompson] here? Why is someone like Steph [Curry] here? You have that level [mentally]. The way they approach their game is different. I approach mine in a different way. And I got it worse than them because my dad is still in the league coaching. I got to work. That’s the way I am. If people don’t like it, the hell with them. I’m not going to change for nobody...”

