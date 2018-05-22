2018 RPD Auditions

Auditions start June 30, 2018
Posted: May 22, 2018

Before you Audition – Need help?

Rockets Power Dancers will offer 4 audition prep classes to help you prepare for auditions.  Prep classes are designed to show you a glimpse of RPD choreography, style and pace.  You will also get a chance to meet the Coach & Choreographer of RPD and attend an auditions Q&A session.

Remaining RPD Prep Classes:

Saturday, June 16th – 9:30AM-11:30AM

All RPD Prep Classes will be held at UH Recreation and Wellness Center. 4500 University Drive, Houston, TX 77004. Registration starts at 9AM and classes begin at 9:30AM.

Parking for Prep Classes:

$3 parking available at the UH Welcome Center/Parking Garage on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Road or FREE parking available across from the UH Recreation & Wellness Center in Parking Lots 20A and 20C (1 block walk from UH Student Center South)

Rockets Power Dancers Preliminary Auditions

Saturday, June 30, 2018

Location:

UH Recreation and Wellness Center
4500 University Drive
Houston, TX 77004

Details:

Registration: 8:00AM
Registration fee: $25 (cash only)

Parking for Preliminary Auditions:

$3 parking available at the UH Welcome Center/Parking Garage on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Road or FREE parking available across from the UH Recreation & Wellness Center in Parking Lots 20A and 20C (1 block walk from UH Student Center South)

Audition Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years or older and a high school graduate by September 1, 2018 (valid I.D. required on the day of auditions)
  • Must be a full-time college student and/or hold a full-time job
  • Complete audition application, release form and provide professional/dance resume
  • Must provide non-returnable current color headshot and full body photo
  • Must be able to attend Rockets home games & all evening rehearsals 2-3 times a week
  • Must be able to attend a certain number of appearances & other related Rockets events/activities
  • If selected to the team, a one-year contract and commitment are required
  • Drug test screening and background check are required of audition finalists
  • Walk ups day of auditions are welcomed!

Attire:

  • Two-piece dance ensemble (must be fitted, no pants & must show midriff)
  • Shoe of preference with non-marking soles
  • Flesh tone pantyhose or dance tights
  • Performance ready hair and make-up

What are we looking for?

  • Professionalism
  • Confidence, personality, showmanship, energy and enthusiasm
  • Dancers who are well spoken and can represent the Houston Rockets and RPD in a professional manner on and off the court
  • Ability to pick up dance choreography quickly
  • Consistent positive attitude
  • Strong teamwork skills
  • Ability and desire to commit for one full year

Audition process on Saturday, June 30, 2018

  • Open auditions are closed to the public, family and friends
  • Preliminary auditions will consist of a series of 2-3 eliminations that will include: stylized choreography and hip-hop

    • choreography

  • We recommend that you bring food and drink to keep your energy up and hydrated between rounds
  • Candidates will be judged on appearance, dance ability, style, strength and completion of choreography, energy, projection, potential, personality and attitude
  • Finalists will be announced at the end of the day
  • The Houston Rockets can make changes at their sole discretion in the best interest of the Houston Rockets Power Dancers throughout the entire audition process.

Finalists Interviews:

Monday, July 2, 2018 by appointment only

Finalists Boot Camp:

July 3rd
July 5th – July 9th
All Boot Camp times will be from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

RPD Finals:

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Toyota Center - 1510 Polk Street Houston, TX 77002. Doors open at 6PM. Show starts at 7PM.

The 2018-2019 Rockets Power Dancers will be announced at the end of the night!

