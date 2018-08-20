2018-19 Rockets Entertainers Selected
The Houston Rockets are proud to announce the new Rockets Entertainer groups. Auditions for Sonic Boom Drumline, Little Dippers, Space City Seniors, Launch Crew and Rockets Power Dancers were conducted in July. If you are one of the selected team members, a Rockets Representative will contact you within the next few weeks. Welcome to the Rockets Family!
RPD
Sonic Boom Drumline
Snares:
- Kathryn F. #51
- Jonathan L. #52
- Darius H. #57 *Team Captain
- Oscar R. #60
Quints:
- Christopher M. #56
Bass:
- Courtney C. #50
- Mike R. #58 *Team Captain
- DeCorie R. #63
Tenor:
- Jordan B. #55
- Ralph J. #61
- Kendrick P. #62
Cymbals:
- Freddie T. #53
- Christopher C. #59
Little Dippers
- Micah T. #387
- Keagan C. #389
- Cristian T. #391
- Tara G. #393
- Rhyan W. #394
- Jacob C. #395
- Cullen C. #397
- Nia G. #399
- Brooklyn P. #402
- Ryan A. #406
- Asyria D. #407
- Raygan C. #412
- Mia N. ##413
- Vianney N. #414
- Paislyn S. #415
- Ava D. #416
- Key’Niah R. #417
- Kyndra T. #418
- Aaliyah M. #420
- Fiona D. #422
- Loren M. #424
- Rinayha A. #425
- Sarah H. #432
- Meah B. #441
- Carly C. #444
- Joclynn L. #446
Space City Seniors
- Sandra H. #1
- Yachi J. #4
- Michael D.#9
- Sylvia B. #10
- Mary P. #11
- Nancy D. #12
- Kathy H. #14
- Chris C. #15
- Bobbie L. #16
- Alberta S. #17
- Janice S. #19
- Linda L. #20
- Michael S. #22
- Alicia C. #23
- Paul C. #26
- Nola W. #27
- Noemi H. #30
- Shampu S. #32
- Michelle C. #34
- Ben C. #35
- Joyce A. #36
- Lynell D. #37
- Julie L. #41
- Peggy M. #43
- Carol B. #44
- Darilyn T. #45
- Gretchen J. #46
- Benji R. #47
- Marvin W. #48
- Alvin A. #49