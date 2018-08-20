2018-19 Rockets Entertainers Selected

Posted: Aug 20, 2018

The Houston Rockets are proud to announce the new Rockets Entertainer groups. Auditions for Sonic Boom Drumline, Little Dippers, Space City Seniors, Launch Crew and Rockets Power Dancers were conducted in July. If you are one of the selected team members, a Rockets Representative will contact you within the next few weeks. Welcome to the Rockets Family!

RPD

Sonic Boom Drumline

Snares:

  • Kathryn F. #51
  • Jonathan L. #52
  • Darius H. #57 *Team Captain
  • Oscar R. #60

Quints:

  • Christopher M. #56

Bass:

  • Courtney C. #50
  • Mike R. #58 *Team Captain
  • DeCorie R. #63

Tenor:

  • Jordan B. #55
  • Ralph J. #61
  • Kendrick P. #62

Cymbals:

  • Freddie T. #53
  • Christopher C. #59

Little Dippers

  • Micah T. #387
  • Keagan C. #389
  • Cristian T. #391
  • Tara G. #393
  • Rhyan W. #394
  • Jacob C. #395
  • Cullen C. #397
  • Nia G. #399
  • Brooklyn P. #402
  • Ryan A. #406
  • Asyria D. #407
  • Raygan C. #412
  • Mia N. ##413
  • Vianney N. #414
  • Paislyn S. #415
  • Ava D. #416
  • Key’Niah R. #417
  • Kyndra T. #418
  • Aaliyah M. #420
  • Fiona D. #422
  • Loren M. #424
  • Rinayha A. #425
  • Sarah H. #432
  • Meah B. #441
  • Carly C. #444
  • Joclynn L. #446

Space City Seniors

  • Sandra H. #1
  • Yachi J. #4
  • Michael D.#9
  • Sylvia B. #10
  • Mary P. #11
  • Nancy D. #12
  • Kathy H. #14
  • Chris C. #15
  • Bobbie L. #16
  • Alberta S. #17
  • Janice S. #19
  • Linda L. #20
  • Michael S. #22
  • Alicia C. #23
  • Paul C. #26
  • Nola W. #27
  • Noemi H. #30
  • Shampu S. #32
  • Michelle C. #34
  • Ben C. #35
  • Joyce A. #36
  • Lynell D. #37
  • Julie L. #41
  • Peggy M. #43
  • Carol B. #44
  • Darilyn T. #45
  • Gretchen J. #46
  • Benji R. #47
  • Marvin W. #48
  • Alvin A. #49
