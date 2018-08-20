2018-19 Rockets Entertainers Selected

The Houston Rockets are proud to announce the new Rockets Entertainer groups. Auditions for Sonic Boom Drumline, Little Dippers, Space City Seniors, Launch Crew and Rockets Power Dancers were conducted in July. If you are one of the selected team members, a Rockets Representative will contact you within the next few weeks. Welcome to the Rockets Family!

RPD

Sonic Boom Drumline

Snares:

Kathryn F. #51

Jonathan L. #52

Darius H. #57 *Team Captain

Oscar R. #60

Quints:

Christopher M. #56

Bass:

Courtney C. #50

Mike R. #58 *Team Captain

DeCorie R. #63

Tenor:

Jordan B. #55

Ralph J. #61

Kendrick P. #62

Cymbals:

Freddie T. #53

Christopher C. #59

Little Dippers

Micah T. #387

Keagan C. #389

Cristian T. #391

Tara G. #393

Rhyan W. #394

Jacob C. #395

Cullen C. #397

Nia G. #399

Brooklyn P. #402

Ryan A. #406

Asyria D. #407

Raygan C. #412

Mia N. ##413

Vianney N. #414

Paislyn S. #415

Ava D. #416

Key’Niah R. #417

Kyndra T. #418

Aaliyah M. #420

Fiona D. #422

Loren M. #424

Rinayha A. #425

Sarah H. #432

Meah B. #441

Carly C. #444

Joclynn L. #446

Space City Seniors